Foreign Minister Aurescu on working visit to Berlin, slated to meet German counterpart Heiko Maas

Foreign Minister-designate Bogdan Aurescu will hold political consultations in Berlin on Thursday with German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas and with the head of the Office of the Federal President, Stephan Steinlein,

The meetings will take place during a working visit to the German Federal Republic at the invitation of Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, scheduled on the day of the 140th anniversary of Romania - Germany diplomatic relations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.

"The visit is part of the steps to intensify the bilateral cooperation, including in the context of Germany's holding the Presidency of the EU Council in the second half of 2020, and aims to reconfirm the privileged, strategic character of the bilateral relationship, give impetus to cooperation in areas of common interest, and also occasion an exchange of views on regional, European and international developments of interest for both states," the cited source said.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, bilateral cooperation with Germany is among Romania's most developed and complex relations with an EU member state, defined by an intense political and diplomatic dialogue, constantly growing economic dynamics and special inter-human contacts boosted also by the connecting bridge represented by the German minority in Romania and the Romanian community in Germany.