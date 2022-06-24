Foreign Minister Aurescu, South Korean counterpart Park agree on resumption of regular political consultations

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu agreed in a phone conversation this Friday with his South Korean counterpart Park Jin on the resumption as soon as possible of the agenda of official visits to Bucharest and of regular political consultations; also, Minister Park gladly accepted ForMin Aurescu's invitation to visit Romania, the Foreign Affairs Ministry informs in a release.

"The dialogue between the two Foreign Ministers focused on ways to develop and deepen bilateral relations, strengthened both during the more than 30 years of uninterrupted diplomatic relations, and by the more than a decade-long Strategic Partnership of the two states. Minister Aurescu underlined Romania's interest in better capitalizing on the opportunities offered by the Strategic Partnership, through sustained actions to deepen political dialogue and develop economic and sectoral cooperation, while the Korean top diplomat mentioned energy and defense industry as particular areas of interest. In his turn, the Korean Minister showed that Romania is a very important partner of the Republic of Korea and expressed his full commitment to deepening the strategic partnership," the cited release reads.The Romanian top diplomat welcomed the rising trend of bilateral trade, which topped the $1 billion threshold in 2021, and encouraged South Korean companies and firms to aim for a strong investment presence in the Romanian economy.According to the Foreign Ministry, the efforts and support of the South Korean authorities to facilitate the acquisition of medical equipment Romania needed in various stages of the Covid pandemic, the relevance of the exchange of Covid best practices and sustainable economic and social recovery were another highlight of the talks.The two top officials exchanged views on regional issues, for a better mutual understanding of foreign policy decisions with an impact on developments in the vicinity of Romania and the Republic of Korea, respectively.Minister Aurescu thanked the South Korean side for its support in the start of negotiations for Romania's joining the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development and the adoption on June 10, 2022 of the Roadmap charting the necessary steps. AGERPRES