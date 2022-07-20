Foreign Minister informs Finnish, Swedish counterparts about ratification of their countries' NATO Accession Protocols

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu had phone calls on Wednesday with his Finnish and Swedish counterparts Pekka Haavisto and Ann Linde to inform them about the ratification by the Romanian Parliament of the two countries' NATO Accession Protocols, the Foreign Ministry said in a release.

The two top diplomats thanked the Romanian authorities, both the Executive and the Legislature, for their support for Finland and Sweden's acquiring NATO membership and expressed their satisfaction at the completion of the ratification procedure in the Romanian Parliament, the Foreign Ministry states.

They also thanked Minister Aurescu for his personal involvement through diplomatic efforts prior to the NATO Summit in late June, with a view to facilitating a positive decision for Sweden and Finland at the Madrid Summit.

On the occasion of the call with the Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, the Romanian chief diplomat also raised the subject of Romania's joining the Schengen Area, a priority goal for our country, with the Finnish Foreign Minister expressing the full and unconditional support of his country for Romania's Schengen bid. AGERPRES