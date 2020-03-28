Foreign Ministry: 365 Romanian citizens temporarily residing in Italy have returned home

A number of 365 Romanian citizens that were temporarily residing in Italy returned home on Friday evening, coming from Venice, with two charter-type aircraft operated by a private company, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) and the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure and Communications continue demarches in view of facilitating the return home of Romanian citizens, non-residents who are seasonal workers, affected by the drastic diminishment of economic activities in which they were employed in Italy, as well as Romanian citizens which are in Italy in special conditions, without real possibilities of continuing their presence on Italian soil.MAE renews the appeals made earlier regarding the avoidance of all foreign travel which is not absolutely essential. Such travels may pose major risks, jeopardizing the safety of citizens and their possibilities of returning home.Furthermore, MAE calls on all Romanian citizens with their residence abroad to strictly respect the recommendations of the authorities in these states and emphasizes that travel to Romania is not recommended.Such travels are more and more affected by the restrictions imposed by transit states, which makes the possibilities for Romanian authorities to assist reduce considerably, and may constitute an additional factor of spreading the COVID-19 infection, jeopardizing the safety of those back home.