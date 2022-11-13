 
     
Foreign Ministry announces no Romanians identified so far among Istanbul attack victims

The Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announces that, so far, no Romanian citizens have been identified among the victims of the attack in Istanbul, and, at the level of the Consulate General, no requests for consular assistance have been received in connection with this incident.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry, through the Consulate General of Romania in Istanbul, took notice of the information that appeared in the local media regarding the explosion in the Istiklal pedestrian area in Istanbul and took steps with the local authorities to obtain additional information regarding to the citizenship, identity and situation of the affected persons, as well as the circumstances of the incident.

"Representatives of the Consulate General of Romania in Istanbul are continuing the dialogue with the local authorities, being prepared to provide consular assistance, if the situation requires it, according to the legal powers and according to requests," representatives of the Ministry said.

The Ministry brings to mind that Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone numbers of the Consulate General of Romania in Istanbul +90 212 3583541, +90 212 3580516, +90 212 3583537, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Centre for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by Call Centre operators round the clock.

Also, Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special, urgent situation, have at their disposal the consular office's emergency telephone number: +90 533 5420695. AGERPRES

