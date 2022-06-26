Foreign Ministry: Dmitri Medvedev's statements, part of Kremlin's false rhetoric

Dmitri Medvedev's statements, subsequent to the European Council decision of June 23 - 24 on granting the status of candidate state for joining the EU to the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, are part of Kremlin's "false rhetoric" "disseminated in the Republic of Moldova," the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) says in a Sunday's press release.

"Dmitri Medvedev's statements, subsequent to the historic decision of the European Council on June 23 - 24 on granting the status of candidate for joining the EU to the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, are part of Kremlin's false rhetoric, which we have already gotten used to, disseminated in the Republic of Moldova, both before and after the illegal, unjustified and unprovoked aggression of Russia against Ukraine," the Foreign Ministry maintains.According to MAE, the aforementioned reaction shows, besides "a high level of frustration," a certain thing - the European Council decision to grant the status of candidate state to the Republic of Moldova is "a fair decision and represents a truly historic achievement, a reconfirmation of the European vocation and orientation" of the Republic of Moldova and its citizens."This decision represents, on the one side, the inception of the irreversible path towards the full integration of the Republic of Moldova in the European Union, where it belongs, and, on the other hand, a new confirmation of the strategic value of the Union's enlargement policy," the release also reads.