Foreign Ministry issues travel advisory on Hungary's traffic restrictions for heavy trucks on June 5-6

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs Romanian citizens who are in or intend to travel to/through Hungary that, during the Pentecost holidays, on Sunday and Monday, the local authorities will impose traffic restrictions for heavy trucks (over 7.5 tonnes).

Restrictions are applied on June 5 and 6, from 6.00 to 22.00.

The transport of live animals, perishable goods, fuel and other essential goods is not subject to these restrictions. Humanitarian transport is also exempt from traffic restrictions.

Affected Romanian citizens can request consular assistance at the telephone number of the Romanian Embassy in Budapest, +3613847689, the calls being redirected to the Contact and Support Center for Romanian Citizens Abroad (CCSCRS) and taken over by the call center operators.

Also, the Romanian citizens who are facing a difficult, special situation, with an emergency character, also have at their disposal the emergency telephone number of the Romanian diplomatic mission in Budapest: +36305356912.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends consulting the web pages budapesta.mae.ro, gyula.mae.ro, szeged.mae.ro, www.mae.ro and reminds that Romanians traveling abroad have at their disposal the application "Travel safely", which provides information and travel tips.

AGERPRES.