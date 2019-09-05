 
     
Foreign Ministry:Romania supports Cornel Feruta's candidacy for head of the International Atomic Energy Agency

Cornel Feruţă

Romania supports the candidacy of ambassador Cornel Feruta for the position of director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in the upcoming elections that will take place during the meeting of the IAEA General Conference this September.

Nominations for the position of director general of the UN nuclear watchdog are open until Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a release.

Ambassador Cornel Feruta was born August 21, 1975 in Bals - Olt County. He graduated from the Faculty of Political and Administrative Sciences and holds a master's degree in International Relations from the University of Bucharest. He joined the diplomatic corps of Romania in 1998.

Between 2007 and 2012 he served as ambassador, Romania's permanent representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, and from September 2013 he has served as IAEA assistant director general and agency chief coordinator.

Following the death this July of IAEA head Yukiya Amano, Cornel Feruta was made the agency's acting director general.

