Foreign Ministry: Three Romanian seafarers gone missing in Togo waters incident, crisis cell activated

Three Romanians are among the ship crew members gone missing after an incident on Sunday in the Togolese territorial waters, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in response to a request from AGERPRES.

According to the cited source, the Foreign Ministry has activated the crisis cell.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through the Romanian Embassy in Abuja, is carefully monitoring developments related to the incident occurred on March 3 in the territorial waters of Togo, involving a ship under Malta flag. Representatives of the diplomatic mission have taken urgent steps with the local authorities in order to obtain information on whether there are Romanian citizens among the persons affected," the Foreign Ministry said.

Preliminary data confirmed that three Romanians are among the missing crew members.

"The Foreign Ministry's crisis cell has been activated at the order of the Foreign Minister. The Foreign Ministry's crisis cell, through the Romanian Embassy in Abuja, is carefully monitoring the situation as a priority and is in constant contact with the local authorities, the owner of the ship and the Romanian authorities with competence in the field," the Foreign Ministry said.