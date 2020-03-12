 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Foreign shareholders inject more than 6 ml euros in NBFIs' equity this January

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
bani curs leu euro

Foreign shareholders have injected this January over 6 million euros in non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) through capital increases, shows data provided by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The largest capital injection was that by the foreign shareholders of Business Microcredit IFN SA - a 4.97-million euro contribution; the Guarantee and Credit Fund IFN SA had its share capital boosted by 627,700 euros, ONRC said

Mikro Kapital IFN SA too increased its share capital by 500,200 euros. The data released monthly by the Trade Register lists the 40 companies that received the highest contributions to their share capital. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.