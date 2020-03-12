Foreign shareholders inject more than 6 ml euros in NBFIs' equity this January

Foreign shareholders have injected this January over 6 million euros in non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs) through capital increases, shows data provided by the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).

The largest capital injection was that by the foreign shareholders of Business Microcredit IFN SA - a 4.97-million euro contribution; the Guarantee and Credit Fund IFN SA had its share capital boosted by 627,700 euros, ONRC saidMikro Kapital IFN SA too increased its share capital by 500,200 euros. The data released monthly by the Trade Register lists the 40 companies that received the highest contributions to their share capital. AGERPRES