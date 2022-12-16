 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Foreign tourists spend over 609 million euros in Romania in first nine months of 2022

BCE
euro bancnote

The total number of non-resident tourists staying in collective tourist accommodation structures was 1.167 million, in the first nine months of the year, their expenses totaling 3.157 billion RON (rd 609 million euros), on average 2.704 RON/person, according to a press release from to the National Institute of Statistics, sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

(1 euro = 4.9206 RON)

Professional and business trips represented the main reason for the stay spent by 51.5% of the non-resident tourists arriving in Romania, their expenses representing 55.3% of the total spending.

Travel for a particular purpose represented the second reason for the stay spent by 48.5% of the non-resident tourists arriving in Romania, their expenses representing 44.7% of the total spending.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.