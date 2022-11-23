Foreigner not having lived in Romania can get Romanian citizenship if married to Romanians for 10 years

The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, by 253 votes in favour, a bill according to which Romanian citizenship can be granted to foreigners who have been married to Romanian citizens for at least 10 years, even if they do not reside in Romania, told Agerpres.

In this sense, the draft law completes art. 8 paragraph (1) of the Romanian Citizenship Law no. 21/1991, so that the person married to a Romanian citizen and who has lived with them abroad for at least 10 years after the conclusion of the marriage is allowed to request the Romanian state to acquire Romanian citizenship.

Romanian citizenship can be granted, upon request, to a stateless person or a foreign citizen, if he has been married and lived together abroad with a Romanian citizen for at least 10 years from the date of marriage.

The Chamber of Deputies is the decision-making body.