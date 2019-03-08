 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Former anti-graft prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, prosecuted over criminal group formation

Inquam Photos - George Călin
Inquam Laura Codruța Kovesi

Prosecutors with the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section have ordered that the prosecution of the former Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi, be further carried out, for having committed offenses related to the establishment of an organised criminal group in its way of coordination (...) and complicity in the unfair repression in the form of improper participation according to Agerpres.


According to a press release issued by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) on March 7, 2019, the suspect was informed of the prosecution being further carried out.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.