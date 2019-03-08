Former anti-graft prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi, prosecuted over criminal group formation

Prosecutors with the Judiciary Crime Investigation Section have ordered that the prosecution of the former Chief Prosecutor of the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), Laura Codruta Kovesi, be further carried out, for having committed offenses related to the establishment of an organised criminal group in its way of coordination (...) and complicity in the unfair repression in the form of improper participation according to Agerpres.

According to a press release issued by the Prosecutor's Office attached to the High Court of Cassation and Justice (PICCJ) on March 7, 2019, the suspect was informed of the prosecution being further carried out.