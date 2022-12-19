Former DefMin Mircea Dusa has passed away

Former National Defence Minister Mircea Dusa has passed away on Monday morning, Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Marcel Ciolacu stated.Mircea Dusa was a prefect, a MP and held several ministerial portfolios.
"I learned with great sadness the news of the passing, this morning, of our Social Democrat colleague Mircea Dusa. In all the public dignities he held, whether he was the Minister of Defence, Interior or for Relations with Parliament, prefect or MP, Mircea Dusa did his duty with honor and respect for the public interest. May God rest him in peace!," Ciolacu wrote on his Facebook page.