 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Former Foreign Minister Aurescu decorated by Moldovan president

gov.ro
Bogdan Aurescu

President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu conferred on former Foreign Affairs Minister and current presidential advisor Bogdan Aurescu the Order of Honor.

Maia Sandu took to Twitter on Tuesday to note that she awarded the high distinction to Bogdan Aurescu for his "exceptional dedication to strengthening bilateral ties and to Moldova's EU accession process."

"I thank President Maia Sandu for this special honor, on my personal behalf, and because it represents a recognition of the efforts of the Foreign Ministry's team in support of strengthening the Strategic Partnership and the full integration of the Republic of Moldova with the EU!," Aurescu wrote on Twitter.

The Republic of Moldova's Order of Honor is awarded for substantial contribution to strengthening the statehood and promoting reforms and democratic transformations, as well as for special merits in developing friendship and cooperation between Moldova and other states. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.