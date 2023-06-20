Former Foreign Minister Aurescu decorated by Moldovan president

President of the Republic of Moldova Maia Sandu conferred on former Foreign Affairs Minister and current presidential advisor Bogdan Aurescu the Order of Honor.

Maia Sandu took to Twitter on Tuesday to note that she awarded the high distinction to Bogdan Aurescu for his "exceptional dedication to strengthening bilateral ties and to Moldova's EU accession process."

"I thank President Maia Sandu for this special honor, on my personal behalf, and because it represents a recognition of the efforts of the Foreign Ministry's team in support of strengthening the Strategic Partnership and the full integration of the Republic of Moldova with the EU!," Aurescu wrote on Twitter.

The Republic of Moldova's Order of Honor is awarded for substantial contribution to strengthening the statehood and promoting reforms and democratic transformations, as well as for special merits in developing friendship and cooperation between Moldova and other states. AGERPRES