Former Health minister Voiculescu: I will go to DNA to hear how reality distortion is justified

Former Health minister Vlad Voiculescu said on Friday that his case is a "European first - a malpractice bordering on madness," and will go to the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) at 10:00 "to hear for the first time how reality distortion is justified and defamatory accusations are launched."

"Everything we have succeeded in the last 10 years has been through people's trust. Your trust. We have never in the last 7 years been without attacks, more and more abrasive. Yesterday, however, it was two weeks ago that the accusations against me surpassed all forms of ridicule, this time launched by a prosecutor of a respectable institution: the DNA. I will go today at 10:00 at DNA to hear for the first time how reality distortion is justified and defamatory accusations are launched (on sources) by an institution of the Romanian state. Beyond the absurd accusations that are brought to me, affecting my family, my work, my time (in a way that I do not desire to any honest man just because he assumed a public office and disturbed), the case itself is a "European first": a malpractice bordering on madness," wrote Vlad Voiculescu on Facebook.

He said that, as minister of Health, he had no say in vaccination.

"The charge is contracting too many vaccine doses. Vaccines have saved lives and thanks to a European mechanism, Romania has been among the countries that have enjoyed the possibility of having timely and sufficient vaccine. Far ahead of billions of people in this great world. What I am saying is not a disclaimer, but the factual truth: as minister of Health I had no say in vaccination and I said so even then. In 3 months I did with my team the best I could - I fought for equal access of Romanians to vaccines, I opened hospitals for the chronically ill, I found a solution for decent funerals, I designed the [National Resilience and Recovery Plan] PNRR on health and others. Who made those decisions on vaccine procurement? The same ones you see on TV every day of 2021 talking about vaccination. Now they all have swallowed their tongues," Vlad Voiculescu added.

According to Voiculescu, "the guilt itself is ridiculous," the accusation being that "someone in Romania bought too many vaccine doses."

"In fact, as much as I dislike Mr. Citu - the one who made the decisions, at the initiative of Mr. Gheorghita and in agreement with Mr. Iohannis - Romania did then what almost every European country did! Romania also bought fewer doses for 2021 in relation to the population than all the large EU countries, except Poland. Romania bought fewer vaccine doses per population than the EU average! So, what can this case be about if we have neither corruption nor aberrant behaviour in Romania? I hope to find an answer today," wrote the former minister of Health.

