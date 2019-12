Bogdan Olteanu, the former Liberal Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies was sentenced on Tuesday by the Bucharest Court to seven years of detention for influence peddling, in a case in which he was charged with receiving 1 million euros from businessman Sorin Ovidiu Vintu.

The court also ordered the confiscation of the amount of 1 million euros, representing the amount received.The decision is not final and it can be challenged by appeal.