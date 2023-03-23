ForMin Aurescu and British counterpart Cleverly sign updated version of Strategic Partnership

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Thursday had bilateral political consultations with the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development of Great Britain, James Cleverly, during his visit to London, where they signed an updated version of the Joint Statement on the Romanian-British Strategic Partnership and also took place the first edition of the Romania-United Kingdom Bilateral Forum.

According to a press release sent to AGERPRES by the MAE (Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Minister Aurescu and Secretary of State Cleverly addressed both the main aspects of the Romanian-British Strategic Partnership, while focusing on the identification of new opportunities for its further consolidation, as well as the regional and international developments, with an emphasis on the Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine and its effects.

"Minister Bogdan Aurescu underscored the historic character for the bilateral relationship between Romania and the United Kingdom of the document they signed, at the end of the consultations, by the two high officials, namely the updated Joint Statement on the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, a document that provides a new framework for cooperation between the two states, reflecting the current state of relations between the EU and the United Kingdom and the current developments in the field of security at the Euro-Atlantic level. The document also aims to update the priorities and common vision in terms of bilateral cooperation, at the same time consolidating the strategic character of the relations between the two states, established for the first time in 2003, when the two countries agreed to raise the level of bilateral cooperation to that of strategic partnership," reads a press release of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the updated Statament, cooperation under the umbrella of the Strategic Partnership will take place with priority in six areas: foreign affairs, defence and security, law enforcement, domestic affairs and cooperation in the fields of justice, human relations, cybersecurity, technology and hybrid threats and trade, investments and entrepreneurship, told Agerpres.

Regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, the two ministers reiterated their firm condemnation of Russia's illegal, illegitimate and unprovoked aggression, with an impact on the security of the entire region, as well as on the Euro-Atlantic security architecture.

"The British Secretary of State conveyed special appreciations regarding the way in which Romania expressed its solidarity in the context of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, providing consistent and multidimensional support to the neighbouring state, the same press release states.

At the end of the discussions, Minister Aurescu and Secretary of State Cleverly signed the updated Joint Statament on the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and jointly opened the first edition of the Romania-United Kingdom Bilateral Forum.