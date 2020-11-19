ForMin Aurescu attends Romanian Young Academy launch event

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu participated today in the opening of the conference on the launch of the Romanian Young Academy, an interdisciplinary research project developed at the University of Bucharest on the model of the Berlin-Brandenburg Academy of Sciences and Humanities, the Ministry said in a release, according to AGERPRES.

Minister Aurescu welcomed the initiative to create an academic platform dedicated to supporting young researchers and highlighted the importance of international cooperation and mobility initiatives as effective cultural diplomacy tools.

Aurescu expressed the Foreign Ministry's commitment to promoting the involvement of young people in civil society and in debates on international relations, as well as the need for a joint effort to promote their interests and priorities on the agenda of public institutions.

The Romanian top diplomat mentioned the need to support scientific research as an effective tool for finding solutions in strategic areas such as health, especially in the difficult context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also attending the event were Germany's ambassador to Romania Cord Meier-Klodt, presidential advisor Sergiu Nistor, the Rector of the University of Bucharest, Marian Preda, and the Vice-Rector of the same University, Sorin Costreie.

The Romanian Young Academy project is funded by the German Mercator and Alexander von Humboldt foundations and will provide financial and logistical support to Romanian researchers at the beginning of their career. The Romanian Young Academy will work as an independent think tank, proposing viable solutions for future public policies related to the global agenda.