ForMin Aurescu, counterpart Korcok speak about operationalization of European Labour Authority, in context of COVID-19 pandemic

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Wednesday, a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the Slovak Republic, Ivan Korcok, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, in which the head of Romanian diplomacy argued, among other things, for the rapid operationalisation of the European Labour Authority (ELA), which will be based in Bratislava, and which would support, through its work, the protection of the rights of European workers, including seasonal workers.

Minister Aurescu and his Slovak counterpart addressed the situation generated at national and European level by the current health crisis, as well as the relaxation measures envisaged in the next period by Romania and Slovakia. The measures taken at national level to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and the collaboration with a view to finding the best solutions for combating the pandemic and the relaunch of the economy were highlighted. Both ministers stressed the importance of coordinated, gradual measures to allow for a resumption of savings, but also for the management of the health aspects of the crisis.

Moreover, Minister Bogdan Aurescu stressed the importance of joint action at Union level to achieve the goal, which has become a priority in the current pandemic context, to ensure efficient medical systems, better coordinated and equipped with all the tools necessary to ensure a rapid response to any new possible crisis.

The two officials emphasized the importance of the future EU Economic Recovery Programme and called for a new, consistent and flexible European multi-annual budget to adapt to the new context and needs of each Member State.

In this regard, Minister Bogdan Aurescu pointed out that, particularly given that economic forecasts show a decline in national revenues across the Union, Cohesion Policy and the Common Agricultural Policy remain essential tools for reducing development gaps between Member States, all the more so as the economic effects of the current crisis are likely to deepen these gaps.