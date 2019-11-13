ForMin Aurescu drops former gov't agent's observations to ECHR in Dragnea v Romania case

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu has ordered the observations filed by Romania's former governmental agent before the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) Viorel Mocanu in Dragnea versus Romania case as well as cases similar to this one dropped, according to a press statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

"The decision was made based on the arguments provided by the Government Agent Directorate within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as the observations in question were made in breach with the working procedures of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs specialist department mentioned above, and also drawn up to the detriment of Romania's interests while disregarding of the points of view submitted by the relevant national authorities in the area of reference," the statement reads.At the same time, ECHR was asked to allow for the submission of new observations in these matters that will reflect the legal provisions and national practice in the area.