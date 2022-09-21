ForMin Aurescu, during B9 meeting, in New York, about Ukraine, but also Visa Waiver

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Tuesday, in New York, in a meeting in the Bucharest 9 format, organized on the sidelines of participating in the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly, the discussions aimed, among other things, at the recent developments in Ukraine and their impact on European and Euro-Atlantic security, according to a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday.

The B9 meeting was attended by eight ministers and a deputy minister from the allied states on the Eastern Flank, members of the format, as well as Wendy Sherman, the US Deputy Secretary of State.

During the B9 format discussions, Minister Aurescu evoked the use of B9 as a "useful" tool for transatlantic coordination in the entire period after the start of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, stressing that the priority must be the continuation of multidimensional support measures for Ukraine and of pressure on Russia, including through a new package of sanctions. Aurescu emphasized the importance of holding Russia accountable through the instruments of international law.

Bogdan Aurescu also emphasized the need to demilitarize the area of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and to avoid the creation of a new prolonged conflict situation.

During the discussion with the Deputy Secretary of State of the United States, Wendy Sherman, the head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized the need to maintain a close strategic coordination between Romania and the United States, including for the promotion of security and stability in the Black Sea region, which has strategic importance for Euro-Atlantic security.

Bogdan Aurescu also stressed the complex efforts made by Romania to manage the effects of the war in Ukraine, with an emphasis on the management of the refugee situation and on facilitating the transit of Ukrainian grains, steps highly appreciated by the American interlocutor.

According to MAE, the minister also spoke about the importance of civil nuclear projects between Romania and the USA, regarding the southeastern Cernavoda Nuclear Power Plant and the project based on the technology of small modular reactors. He also presented the results of the Odessa Trilateral, which focused on increasing interconnection in the field of electricity between the three countries.

The head of Romanian diplomacy emphasized the strategic importance of the Black Sea and the need to approach this region in a coordinated and multidimensional manner, including by taking into account the situation of other vulnerable partners in the region, including the Republic of Moldova. He also mentioned the need to complete the efforts of the US Administration to develop a strategy for the Black Sea and reiterated Romania's willingness to offer its expertise in the field.

Aurescu reiterated Romania's priority objective regarding accession to the Visa Waiver Program of the United States, emphasizing the special importance of this subject for the Romanian citizens.

The US Deputy Secretary of State particularly appreciated the ample support provided by Romania to Ukraine and other affected partners, such as the Republic of Moldova. She also conveyed the US Administration's thanks for Romania's "substantial" contribution to strengthening global food security, by increasing the volume of Ukrainian grain crossing our country, the MAE press release reads.AGERPRES