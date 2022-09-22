ForMin Aurescu, EAU's Environment minister Almheiri on investments in agriculture, energy, transport infrastructure

Investments in agriculture, energy, infrastructure were some of the topics addressed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, on Wednesday, in New York, with the Minister of Environment and Climate Change from the United Arab Emirates, Mariam Almheiri, in a bilateral meeting, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The consultations in New York took place in continuation of the recent telephone discussion between Minister Bogdan Aurescu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in which Minister Mariam Almheiri also participated, informs a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Aurescu said that he is looking forward to the visit of the Emirati minister in Bucharest in October, together with interested ministers and heads of companies, for applied discussions regarding the projects discussed in the fields of agriculture, energy and transport infrastructure.

For her part, Minister Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri evoked the importance of ensuring food security on a regional and global level, considering the current security and environmental challenges. In this sense, she conveyed the interest of the Emirati side regarding the creation of effective coordination mechanisms in the fields of agriculture, environment, fair energy transition, sustainable food systems and climate change.

Also, the UAE official expressed the interest of close coordination with Romania in the preparation of this year's COP27 high-level meeting in Egypt and COP28 that will be hosted by the UAE next year.AGERPRES