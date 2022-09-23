ForMin Aurescu emphasizes 'completely unacceptable nature' of Russia's decision to support organization of referendums in occupied regions

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, participated, on Thursday, in New York, at the high-level meeting of the UN Security Council, dedicated to the theme of maintaining peace and security in Ukraine, on which occasion he emphasized the "completely unacceptable nature" of Russia's decision to support the organization of the so-called referendums in the occupied regions, MAE reports.

According to the cited source, Aurescu took part in the meeting, in the context of participation in the high-level segment of the UN General Assembly.

With this, the Romanian minister reiterated the condemnation of the unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine, underlining the completely unacceptable character of the recent escalation on the part of Russia through the decision to support the organization of so-called "referendums" for the annexation of occupied territories by Russian troops and by uttering threats to use nuclear weapons, it is shown in the press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Bogdan Aurescu pointed out, in his message, that Romania supported Ukraine from the first day of this aggression, showing that it is inadmissible for the actions of a permanent member state of the Security Council, namely Russia, to endanger the international order based on rules.

The head of Romanian diplomacy highlighted the fact that the atrocities committed by the Russian troops shocked the international community, specifying that these acts cannot remain unanswered at the international level, and the guilty must be held accountable.

The Romanian minister reaffirmed Romania's long-term commitment to promote compliance with international law, as a fundamental pillar of its foreign policy.AGERPRES