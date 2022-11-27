 
     
ForMin Aurescu, ForMin Radman to hold talks in Bucharest

Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will have a round of bilateral political consultations with Croatia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman, on Monday in Bucharest as part of Radman's visit to Romania.

"The two foreign ministers will discuss current regional and wider European affairs including security, with emphasis on the European journey of both of the Eastern partners and those of the Western Balkans, as well as the implications of the multiple and complex aspects of the illegitimate and brutal war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, including the impact on future developments in the Black Sea region and on other countries, such as Moldova, on energy and food security worldwide," the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE) reported on Sunday.

Also discussed will be the latest developments in the two countries' accession to the EU's border-free Schengen Area, according to agerpres.ro.

MAE says Radman's visit is an important opportunity for the consolidation of political and diplomatic dialogue and the intensification of economic and sectoral co-operation between Romania and Croatia, amid the 30th anniversary of Romanian-Croatian diplomatic ties in 2022.

