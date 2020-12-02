ForMin Aurescu, Greek counterpart Dendias approach situation in Eastern Mediterranean on telephone talk

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Wednesday, a phone conversation with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, at his request, the discussions targeting bilateral relations and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, in the perspective of the Foreign Affairs Council of December 7.

According to a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the two dignitaries discussed the stage of the bilateral relation, placing emphasis on the consolidation of political-diplomatic dialogue. Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the invitation for Minister Nikos Dendias to conduct a visit to Romania, the invitation that the latter has already accepted.

The two ministers approached, furthermore, the topic of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, including in the perspective of the Foreign Affairs Council of December 7.

Minister Aurescu emphasized the strategic interest of the EU for stability and security in the region and the necessity to prioritize the diplomatic efforts in managing the current challenges and showed the importance of solidarity at the EU level and continuing diplomatic dialogue to identify compromise solutions, in agreement with international law, which would lead to a reduction of tensions pertaining to the current situation, the quoted source mentioned.