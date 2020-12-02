 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ForMin Aurescu, Greek counterpart Dendias approach situation in Eastern Mediterranean on telephone talk

adevarul.ro
aurescu bogdan

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Wednesday, a phone conversation with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, at his request, the discussions targeting bilateral relations and the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, in the perspective of the Foreign Affairs Council of December 7.

According to a release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, the two dignitaries discussed the stage of the bilateral relation, placing emphasis on the consolidation of political-diplomatic dialogue. Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the invitation for Minister Nikos Dendias to conduct a visit to Romania, the invitation that the latter has already accepted.

The two ministers approached, furthermore, the topic of the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, including in the perspective of the Foreign Affairs Council of December 7.

Minister Aurescu emphasized the strategic interest of the EU for stability and security in the region and the necessity to prioritize the diplomatic efforts in managing the current challenges and showed the importance of solidarity at the EU level and continuing diplomatic dialogue to identify compromise solutions, in agreement with international law, which would lead to a reduction of tensions pertaining to the current situation, the quoted source mentioned.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.