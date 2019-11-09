ForMin Aurescu hails activity resumption of Romanain-Russian Committee on issues of bilateral relation history

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu hails the activity resumption of the Joint Romanian-Russian Committee for studying the issues coming from the history of bilateral relations, including the issue of Romania's Treasure deposited in Moscow during WWI, by organising the 5th session in Moscow, on November 7 and 8.

According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES on Saturday, in spite of a three-year break since the last meeting of the joint committee, which took place in Sinaia, on March 25-26, 2016, the unfolding of this session proves the continuity of the activity and dialogue between the members and experts of the two sides on an especially important topic on the Romanian-Russian bilateral agenda.

During the works, both sides presented papers on two relevant topics for studying the issue of Romania's Treasure deposited for keeping in Moscow during WWI, namely: "New aspects on Romania's Treasure deposited in Moscow during WWI resulted from recent research in the Romanian and Russian archives, as well as from recent historiography information" and "The capitalisation on the gesture of the returns of 1935 and 1956 of some pieces of Romania's Treasure deposited in Moscow during WWI."

A press release agreed within the joint committee presenting the main discussions within this session will be published in the period ahead.

The MAE brings to mind that the Common Statement of the Romanian and Russian Foreign Ministers, signed in Moscow, on July 4, 2003, established the creation of a joint committee meant to study issues coming from the Romanian-Russian bilateral relation history, including Romania's Treasure, having in its composition experts from various areas, such as historians, archivists, experts in the financial and banking area, museographers, art specialists.

The role of the joint committee is to investigate and examine, with priority, facts and documents regarding the issue of Romania's Treasure, the result of this research going to be presented to the Foreign Ministries of the two countries. The Secretariat of the joint committee is ensured by the Romanian Foreign Affairs Ministry. AGERPRES