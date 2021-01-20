ForMin Aurescu: I ask you to decide to get vaccinated so you can hug your parents, grandparents

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday after getting vaccinated against COVID-19, that all Romanians should do it, because that is the only way they can "kiss and hug their parents and grandparents" and move across the border carefree, according to AGERPRES.

"Last month I lost my mother. She did not die of COVID-19, but of another condition. Throughout her professional life, Mom worked in medical research. She often faced dangerous bacteria and viruses and I learned from her and the books I had at home how beneficial vaccines are to public health. I have suffered a lot because of the loss of my mother, but I suffered more the year and before my mother died because I couldn't hug and kiss her, so I ask you all to please decide to get vaccinated, because that way you'll be able to kiss and hug without your parents and grandparents without a worry," Aurescu said.

He added that vaccination provides the only possible way to travel abroad safely.

"That way we will all be healthy and we will be able to travel across borders without a worry and I assure you that, as far as the Foreign Ministry (MAE) is concerned, we will do everything in our power to ensure the smooth travel of Romanian citizens abroad. Thank you and I ask everyone once again to get vaccinated, "Aurescu concluded.

Aurescu got vaccinated at the Carol Davila Military Hospital in Bucharest together with other members of the government.