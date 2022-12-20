ForMin Aurescu in Chisinau: Romania will continue to strongly support you

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, while on a visit to Chisinau on Monday, stated that Romania will continue to "strongly support" the Republic of Moldova, told Agerpres.

"You will continue to have the same strong support from Romania, the same dedicated effort so that you will overcome all the challenges you are facing," Bogdan Aurescu told a press conference he held jointly with his Moldovan counterpart Nicu Popescu.

The head of Romanian diplomacy spoke about Romania's commitment to the neighbouring country.

"I can only say that, leaving aside the fact that every ambassador of Romania, wherever he is, is also an ambassador of the Republic of Moldova, as I told Mrs. President Sandu in Bucharest, in July, and I also told Mrs. Prime Minister Gavrilita today, that the Republic of Moldova has the chance to be the only state in the world that has two foreign ministers at the same time, because there is no meeting or diplomatic contact that I have where I don't mention the Republic of Moldova and the need to defend the interests of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova," Bogdan Aurescu said.

He also spoke about the war in Ukraine and emphasized that the Republic of Moldova "feels the indirect consequences of the war, direct challenges related, for example, to the unjustified reduction by Gazprom, therefore by the Russian Federation, of the volumes of gas that are contracted."

In this case, added Aurescu, Romania intervened promptly.

"Romania took immediate measures to create the necessary framework for providing solid, indispensable, natural support, considering our Strategic Partnership relations, our Strategic Partnership for the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, but also considering the language community, of culture and history that connects us. And I repeat what the President of Romania said and Nicu quoted earlier: 'Romania will be permanently with the Republic of Moldova, when needed.' We will find the necessary solutions to help the Republic of Moldova overcome all the problem it is facing, at this moment or in the future. This is the purpose of my visit here today. That is why I wanted to close the diplomatic year with this visit to Chisinau, to say once again that Romania is always with the Republic of Moldova and its citizens," the Romanian head of diplomacy emphasized.

In this respect, Aurescu mentioned that in the middle of October, Romania intervened to supply between 80% and 90% of the electricity needed in the Republic of Moldova.

When asked during the press conference about the possible threats to be faced by the Republic of Moldova, in the context of the conflict started by Russia in Ukraine, the Romanian official said: "What I can see at the moment, by looking at the situation in the theatre of operations in Ukraine, is that the war Russia is waging against the neighbouring state is an unsuccessful one. We see Russia on the defensive, we see Ukraine in a position quite good in the theatre of operations. Therefore, I do not believe in such constructions that would endanger, at this moment, the Republic of Moldova. If necessary, of course, we will discuss the measures that must be taken, but I do not want to speculate more about a hypothetical situation and about a statement that I have not seen, I have to confess this," answered Minister Bogdan Aurescu.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs is currently paying an official visit to Chisinau on Monday and Tuesday, at the invitation of the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of the Republic of Moldova, Nicu Popescu. The agenda of the visit includes the reception of the head of Romanian diplomacy by the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, by the Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and by the President of Parliament, Igor Grosu.