ForMin Aurescu in Istanbul: We share concern over destabilizing effect of Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine

The parameters of the security architecture in Europe and in the Euro-Atlantic area have been "seriously" affected by the illegal war started by Russia against Ukraine, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu declared on Friday in Istanbul after the Romania - Poland - Turkey trilateral meeting on security issues.

"As allies on NATO's Eastern Flank, we share the concern about the destabilizing effect of Russia's illegal aggression against Ukraine on regional, European and Euro-Atlantic security as a whole. The security architecture parameters in Europe and the Euro-Atlantic area have been seriously affected by Russia's illegal war against Ukraine, and our duty is, on the one hand, to strengthen Euro-Atlantic security and, on the other hand, to ensure a rule-based international order," the Romanian foreign minister said.He added that the current reality is "completely different" from a few months ago."This is an unprecedented threat that we must face. I have emphasized in our talks today that the most important thing we must do now, as allies, is to strengthen long-term Euro-Atlantic security," detailed the Romanian minister.According to him, NATO's priority at the Madrid Summit in June is "to make courageous decisions, as an alliance, to strengthen the long-term position of deterrence and defense on the Eastern Flank, in a balanced and united manner, from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, especially in the south, where Romania is"."The new Romanian Battle Group is the first important step in this direction," Aurescu said.The Foreign Minister also spoke about supporting Ukraine, recalling that more than a million people fleeing the war in the neighboring country have crossed the border into Romania, and the humanitarian effort has been "really substantial".He also mentioned the involvement of our country in the transport of products from Ukraine, including cereal, through the Danube ports and through the Port of Constanta.In this context, Bogdan Aurescu highlighted the need to create safe transport routes "that would facilitate the transport of agricultural products from Ukraine to third destinations." A priority in this regard is the protection of commercial ships from drifting mines."We also stressed the profoundly destabilizing effect of Russia's actions for the region and the importance of effective and constructive support for our close partners, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia," Minister Aurescu added.AGERPRES