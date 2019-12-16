ForMin Aurescu, meeting Dutch counterpart: Romania's objective is to join Schengen Area

Romania's objective is to join the Schengen Area, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated in a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok.

The meeting between the two officials took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe meeting (ASEM) of foreign ministers, in Madrid.According to a Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) release, the talk between the two chief diplomats highlighted the common interest in consolidating the bilateral cooperation, both on the political level and on the economic level, the Netherlands being on the first spot in the ranking of foreign investors in Romania.At the proposal of the Romanian Foreign Minister, the two high dignitaries agreed on strengthening the political-diplomatic dialogue and on organising joint events dedicated to the celebration of 140 years of diplomatic relations in 2020."Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated Romania's objective of joining the Schengen area, stressing Romania's having fulfilled all criteria, as well as Romania's consistent contribution to EU's internal security," MAE pointed out.Moreover, the two ministers had an opinion exchange on the situation in the Republic of Moldova, Bogdan Aurescu presenting Romania's assessment and position concerning the relation with the new government of Chisinau.The two officials agreed to continue the opinion exchanges on the first occasion, and Minister Blok invited Minister Aurescu to pay a visit to the Netherlands next year, an invitation which the latter accepted, MAE also showed.