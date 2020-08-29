ForMin Aurescu meets his Polish counterpart in Berlin

Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu met with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on Friday on the sidelines of an informal Gymnich meeting of EU foreign ministers in Berlin, further to their telephone conversation two days ago, on the day of Rau's taking over the mandate of chief Polish diplomat.

The two ministers discussed concrete ways to deepen the Romanian-Polish Strategic Partnership, at all levels and on supporting the dynamics of security cooperation at the regional level, according to a Foreign Ministry (MAE) release sent to AGERPRES.

Thus, the two discussed the preparation of the next joint meeting of the two governments, scheduled to take place this year.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu and his Polish counterpart also discussed the prospects for the development of strategic interconnection projects under the Three Seas Initiative (I3M), emphasizing the importance of the proper use of the instrument represented by the I3M's Investment Fund. The two heads of diplomacy agreed on the added value that this platform has for strengthening the transatlantic link as a whole, but with a special impact for the region.