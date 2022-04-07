 
     
ForMin Aurescu: 'NATO formal Foreign Ministers Meeting on 29-30 November, in Bucharest'

A formal meeting of NATO foreign ministers will take place in Bucharest on November 29 and 30, Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu announced on Thursday on Twitter.

''Excellent news following the Allied Foreign Ministers' meeting today: Romania will host the NATO formal Foreign Ministers Meeting on 29-30 November, in Bucharest. I am looking forward to welcome our Allies in Romania, on the Eastern Flank, at the 1st NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by Romania,'' the head of the Romanian diplomacy wrote on Twitter, Agerpres.ro informs.

