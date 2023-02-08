ForMin Aurescu, North Macedonia counterpart Osmani speak about regional security situation

The minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had, on Wednesday, a telephone conversation with his counterpart from the Republic of North Macedonia, Bujar Osmani, the two officials talking about the regional security situation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

The discussion took place in the context of the Republic of North Macedonia taking over the acting presidency of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, "in a difficult context, marked by Russia's illegal military aggression against Ukraine", the quoted source says.

At the request of the Macedonian side, minister Bogdan Aurescu presented in detail the Romanian side's assessment of the situation in the Republic of Moldova, with an emphasis on the security context, including the war against Ukraine and the multiple overlapping crises in the neighboring country, the most serious being the economic one and energy, says the MAE.

Also, the Romanian minister presented the ample support offered by Romania to the citizens of the Republic of Moldova, on all components, including for the European course of the Republic of Moldova and the achievement of democratic reforms.

Bogdan Aurescu indicated that Romania will support the organization this year, by the Republic of Moldova, of the fourth ministerial meeting of the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova, format launched by the Romanian minister of Foreign Affairs, together with counterparts from Germany and France. He also referred to the organization by the Republic of Moldova, this year, of the meeting of the European Political Community.

At the same time, the Romanian minister emphasized that the OSCE should continue to manage the issue of protracted conflicts as a priority and mentioned the importance of maintaining the OSCE mission in the Republic of Moldova and the continuation of an effective OSCE activity in this state. At the same time, minister Bogdan Aurescu assured his Macedonian counterpart of the support that Romania will continue to give to the Republic of North Macedonia during its EU accession process.AGERPRES