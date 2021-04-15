ForMin Aurescu, OECD's SecGen designate Cormann talk about Romania's accession to organisation

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu had a telephone call on Thursday with the Secretary-General designate of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), Mathias Cormann, on Romania's accession to the organization, a release by the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) sent to AGERPRES, informs.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy reconfirmed "the political commitment of the Romanian Government and the broad support of the Romanian political forces and society towards the strategic objective of Romania's adhering to the OECD as soon as possible, expressing the hope that the expansion of the organization will be one of the priorities of the new secretary general", agerpres.ro confirms.

Aurescu presented the arguments that support the "solidity" of Romania's candidacy, as well as the constant efforts of our country, which has so far joined about 50 legal instruments of the OECD and participates in more than 20 bodies of the organization.

The minister stressed that our country share the same value system with the organization, with the Government making constant efforts to meet OECD standards, with the candidacy for the organization being a facilitator of domestic governance and the promotion of economic reforms in Romania.

The chief diplomat has also confirmed that the Romanian authorities share the priorities of the new Secretary General designate of the OECD and assured that our country is ready to cooperate actively with the organization's structures and to support efforts in the agenda's current files.

Romania will continue to consult with OECD member states and the organization to continue its good training, Aurescu said, recalling the recent discussion with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the organisation's expansion and Romania's candidacy.