ForMin Aurescu, Polish counterpart Rau, on joint government session, preparation for Eastern Partnership Summit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, had on Tuesday a meeting with Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau, on the participating in the Foreign Ministers reunion of NATO member states in Brussells, context in which the two dignitaries discussed about the preparation stage of the joint government session of this year.

According to a press release sent by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) to AGERPRES, the two officials decided to intensify their actions, including in elaborating a new Action Plan of the bilateral Strategic Partnership. Furthermore, they discussed about marking the centennial since the conclusion of the Romanian-Polish defensive alliance of 1921.

The two dignitaries also addressed the perspectives of dialogue within the Romania-Poland-Turkey informal trilateral reunions on security. In this context, Bogdan Aurescu and Zbigniew Rau have agreed on thoroughness of discussions for the future trilateral reunion of foreign ministers, which will be held in April, in Bucharest, when the two ministers will also have bilateral consultations.

Furthermore, they agreed to tightly cooperate for the adequate preparation of the Eastern Partnership Summit of this year.

The two high dignitaries have reviewed the stage and cooperation perspectives in a regional format, such as the Three Seas Initiative (3SI) and the Bucharest 9 Format (B9), including in the perspective of the level reunions of this year.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu and his Polish counterpart discussed about the most important strategic projects of regional interconnection within the Three Seas Initiative, namely the Rail2Sea and ViaCarpathia projects. Furthermore, they had a swap of opinions regarding the functionality of the 3SI Investment Fund.

The two chief diplomats appreciated the added value of the Bucharest Format (B9), launched by Romania and Poland in 2019, for deepening dialogue and coordination between the Eastern Flank allies and NATO.

Regarding the NATO agenda, the two ministers highlighted the importance of the foreign ministerial reunion for the preparation of the allied Summit of this year and the advancement of the security agenda in order to adapt the North-Atlantic Alliance to the current challenges and threats to the international security. The two ministers reaffirmed, in context, the strong support of the two countries to strengthen the trans-Atlantic relation.

In equal measure, the preparation of the Polish presidency of OSCE of 2022 was addressed, as well as a series of other aspects of interest regarding the regional and global agenda.