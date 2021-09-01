ForMin Aurescu, President of Moldovan Parliament Grosu discuss Moldova's 'irreversible connection' to the EU

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu welcomed on Wednesday at the Ministry headquarters the President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, with the two officials highlighting on the occasion the common interest for "the close and irreversible connection of the Republic of Moldova to the European space, with Romania being instrumental to this," the Foreign Ministry said in a release

"Romania's constant support for the Republic of Moldova at EU level" was in focus of the talks, with Minister Aurescu drawing attention to the need for the sped up implementation of the entire bilateral cooperation agenda, as per the talks held on the occasion of his visit to Chisinau on July 23.

The Foreign Minister also said that Romania "supports a comprehensive, peaceful and sustainable settlement of the Transnistrian file, with the observance of the Republic of Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and without its future being affected."In this context, he pointed out that Romania has actively promoted at EU level the issue of protracted conflicts, and the subject has been included on the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council at the proposal of the Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, agerpres reports.The President of the Chisinau Parliament outlined the reform priorities, particularly in the judiciary and the fight against corruption, as regards the public administration modernization and streamlining and attracting investments to the Republic of Moldova. Ion Grosu also thanked Romania for its entire support, including that offered in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.President of the Moldovan Parliament Igor Grosu is on an official visit to Bucharest and will address later in the day the joint chambers of the Romanian Parliament.