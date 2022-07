ForMin Aurescu: Republic of Moldova won't be alone in effort to conduct its reforms

The Republic of Moldova must not be and will not be alone in the effort to carry out the reforms it needs, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Friday, at the end of the 2nd edition of the Ministerial Conference of the Support Platform for the Republic of Moldova.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy said that the platform is useful for the neighbouring country's efforts to join the European Union and is a "permanent tool." Aurescu also said that the support funding for the Republic of Moldova, raised during the conference, in various forms, is estimated at 600 million euros.