ForMin Aurescu: Romania and Ukraine to organize first high-level Conference on Black Sea security, in April

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu stated on Monday in Brussels, prior to attending the meeting of the EU foreign affairs ministers - the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC), that Romania and Ukraine will jointly organize in April, the first high-level Conference regarding security in the Black Sea within the Crimea International Platform.

"It [the high-level conference] will be organized in Bucharest and will be a very important opportunity to build on the lessons learned as a result of the war and in order to see what we can do in order to have a safer Black Sea region in the future," the Foreign Affairs minister stated.

He underscored that the most important topic of the FAC meeting is the one on counteracting the effects of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy also mentioned the importance of continuing the efforts to isolate Russia.

"Romania is ready to work on a new package of sanctions against Russia," the Foreign minister stated, bringing to mind that Romania continues the efforts in terms of the transit of Ukrainian grains and agricultural products.

Minister Aurescu highlighted Romania's strong support for the International Criminal Court (ICC), reiterating that in terms of the arrest warrant issued by the ICC "no one should have impunity regarding the international crimes committed in Ukraine during the Russian war of aggression."

Minister Bogdan Aurescu will also attend the joint meeting of foreign affairs ministers and defence ministers of the EU member states, as well as the International Donors' Conference to support the people of Turkey and Syria, affected by the earthquake of 6 February.

He showed that there is progress in terms of the Strategic Compass and he will draw attention on the situation in the Republic of Moldova and the need to support the Government in Chisinau.

"We must continue to support the reform process in view of the country's [the Republic of Moldova] European integration. We must continue the efforts to establish the civil mission (EU) focused on the security sector in the Republic of Moldova. Moreover, we must continue the efforts to create a regime of sanctions against the destabilizing actions against the constitutional order and the rule of law, which I proposed within the previous meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council," Aurescu stated.

He pointed out that in respect to Iran, he will voice support for the adoption of the 6th package of sanctions.

Minister Aurescu mentioned that within the International Donors' Conference to support the people of Turkey and Syria, he will express Romania's entire support for reconstruction and for supporting the endeavors to alleviate the suffering of the population affected by the earthquake.

"Today, we will announce Romania's contribution of 1.3 million EUR for both countries," the Foreign Affairs minister stated. AGERPRES