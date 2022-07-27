ForMin Aurescu: Romania is deeply anchored into a Euro-Atlantic system of values, security and unshakable solidarity

Romania is deeply anchored into a Euro-Atlantic system of values, security and unshakable solidarity, including as a result of decades of diplomatic work, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Wednesday, on the celebration of 160 years since the establishment of the institution that is today the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE).

Aurescu reviews the history of the ministry, the challenges of this period, and looks back at the great personalities of Romanian diplomacy; while dwelling on the current situation, he talks about the conflict on Romania's border.

"When, for the first time since 1945, the specter of the brutal, unjustified and unprovoked war waged by Russia against neighboring Ukraine is looming over Europe, the implications can only be global. Today we are standing before a major test of mutual commitments based on solidarity and concrete action. In this sense, the firm European and Euro-Atlantic response relies on the same values that guide the overall action of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Together with our allies and partners, we are deeply engaged in formulating a complex diplomatic response to this aggression, with tragic humanitarian consequences and inestimable economic costs," the Foreign Minister said, as cited in a release.

The Romanian top diplomat points out that "it is not the first time that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is faced with such circumstances."

"It is, however, the first time when - also as a result of decades of diplomatic work - Romania is deeply anchored into a Euro-Atlantic system of values, security and unshakable solidarity. And this doesn't mean that threats and risks can be ignored, on the contrary, the response thereto must be efficient, amplifying our ability to achieve our essential goals," adds Bogdan Aurescu.

He also reflects on the Foreign Ministry's mission in the future.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to fulfill its duty towards Romanian citizens. It will do so by keeping as a beacon the activity of the diplomats who contributed to the establishment and shaping of a united and modern Romania, through conduct and diplomatic action dedicated to the same fundamental goal: protecting and promoting the values, interests and objectives of our country and the well-being and security of our citizens," says the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Department of Foreign Affairs, the forerunner of today's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was established on July 27/August 8, 1862 by Decree of Prince Alexandru Ioan Cuza published in "Monitorul" - the Official Journal of the United Principalities. Apostol Arsache served as Foreign Minister of the new state between January 22, 1862 and June 24, 1862, and was succeeded in office by Alexandru Cantacuzino, who headed the Foreign Affairs Department between June 24 and September 29, 1862. AGERPRES