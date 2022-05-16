ForMin Aurescu: Romania supports sixth package of sanctions against Russia

Romania supports a sixth package of sanctions against Russia, Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday, before the meeting of the foreign ministers from the EU member states, which is taking place in Brussels.

"We will certainly focus today on Ukraine and the effects of the crisis that Russia's attack on this European country has created. Of course we cannot avoid a discussion on a sixth package of sanctions. Romania supports this package and the solutions proposed and discussed so far. We hope that a solution will be found that will bring together all the European Member States to support the adoption of this package, (...) I think we need it, we need it now," the head of the Romanian diplomacy showed.He reminded that almost a million people who have fled the war in Ukraine have come to Romania so far.At the same time, Aurescu also spoke about Romania's role in the transit of agricultural products from the neighboring country through the ports of Galati and Constanta.Thus, he said that over 120,000 tonnes of cereal from Ukraine were transported through the port of Constanta. "It is very important to counter a food crisis, which, in the case of many countries, is approaching," said the Romanian Foreign Minister. AGERPRES