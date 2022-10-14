ForMin Aurescu: Romania will support special tribunal to deal with crime of aggression in Ukraine

Romania will support the goal of creating a special tribunal for the "crime of aggression in relation to the situation in Ukraine," Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday, told Agerpres.

Aurescu gave a speech to the release of "Vespasian V. Pella and the ideal of peace through law" by Aurora Ciuca.

"We will continue to play our part in the unprecedented collective effort to render justice to the victims of the most serious crimes committed in Ukraine. Perpetrators have to pay, and our collective efforts must be efficient in this regard, as Ukraine seeks the justice it deserves," said the Romanian chief diplomat.

Aurescu also spoke about the recent UN General Assembly. "Romania's message was loud and clear and it was in line with the vision of Vespasian Pella that we have to make sure that justice is being served and accountability is pursued, that we cannot allow for the rules-based international order to be undermined," he said.

At the same time, he emphasised that "accountability is essential when dealing with what was happening in Ukraine and it's happening right now to the Ukrainians."

Moreover, Aurescu reiterated that Romania is a strong supporter of the efforts to seek accountability for all serious crimes committed in Ukraine.

Aurescu spoke of the relevance of Vespasian Pella's thinking.

"During these complex and difficult times, as the ones we are living today, marked by Russia's brutal, unprovoked, unjustified, illegal war of aggression against Ukraine, the importance of international law, of international rule of law, of the instruments of international law becomes more obvious than ever. International law is crucial and vital," said Aurescu.

According to Aurescu, Pella "had a modern, forward thinking and a sophisticated view of the world, through the prism of international law, he was a pioneer and a founding father of the international criminal law".

"The creation of the International Criminal Court, in 2002, can also be considered as a direct result of the tireless work of Vespasian Pella, which was fuelled by his belief that a world without impunity may be created through collective contribution and sound legal responsibility of states," Aurescu also said.