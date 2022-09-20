ForMin Aurescu speaks at UNGA about support provided by Romania in export of grain from Ukraine

About 4 million tonnes of grain from Ukraine have already transited Romania through Romanian ports, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Monday at the informal EU Foreign Ministers meeting, organized on the sidelines of the high-level week of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Moreover, as part of the complex actions carried out by Romania in supporting the management of the multidimensional crises affecting Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the Romanian official informed about the very good results of the first meeting of the Trilateral of Foreign Ministers in the Romania-Ukraine-Republic of Moldova format, which was inaugurated in Odessa, on September 15, 2022, also attended by the ministers of energy from the three states, the cited source says.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu also reiterated the importance of continuing to support Ukraine and pressure Russia, including by adopting a new package of sanctions against Russia. At the same time, he emphasized the need to continue isolating Russia in multilateral forums.

He also highlighted Romania's support in combating disinformation and Russian narratives, under the EU Action Plan on the geopolitical consequences of Russia's aggression against Ukraine on third countries, and briefly presented the actions already carried out by our country bilaterally, as well as those planned during the UNGA high-level week.

Thus, Aurescu mentioned the results of the discussions during the day with five African ministers of foreign affairs, underlining the expectations of African states for the granting of support by the European Union to deal with the food crisis generated by Russia.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu reiterated, at the same time, the position regarding the need for urgent demilitarization of the area around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.AGERPRES