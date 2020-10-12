ForMin Aurescu speaks in Luxembourg about Belarus developments

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu spoke at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs ministers of the EU Member States in Luxembourg on Monday about the developments in Belarus, the Foreign Ministry said in a release sent to AGERPRES.

Minister Aurescu expressed concern for the continuing deterioration of the internal situation, as the Belarusian authorities have shown no interest in engaging in dialogue with the population and civil society to put an end to the crisis. He welcomed the decision to adopt additional restrictive measures at EU level by including on the sanctions list 40 people responsible for election fraud and repression, noting that Romania is among the countries that have recently co-sponsored and supported the extension of this list, including the blacklisting of Aleksander Lukashenko, a proposal Romania has made since August. He also said that if the situation deteriorates further, additional sanctions on the regime, possibly of an economic type, will most likely be required.

"In the conditions in which the crisis in Belarus has entered a new stage, amid the way Aleksander Lukashenko has claimed his mandate, the Romanian official showed that the EU's relations with the Belarusian authorities are likely to deteriorate further, as has happened recently with the forcing of the recall for consultations of the Polish and Lithuanian ambassadors to Minsk, who had to leave the country for a period of time," the MAE release points out.

According to the source, the Romanian top diplomat "stressed the need for a firm and rapid action of the EU to the decisions of the Belarusian authorities" and noted that, in solidarity with Poland and Lithuania, Romania decided on Friday to join the EU states that withdrew their ambassadors from Minsk for consultations, a decision implemented as of Monday.

At the same time, Aurescu said he was satisfied that the conclusions of the European Council at the beginning of October took up the proposals of President Klaus Iohannis and his Polish and Lithuanian counterparts to create a comprehensive package of EU economic support for a democratic Belarus, to be drawn up by the Commission. Last but not least, Bogdan Aurescu reiterated the need for the EU to continue to actively support civil society in Belarus.