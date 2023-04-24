ForMin Aurescu to attend Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Luxembourg

Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will participate today in a meeting of the EU's Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) in Luxembourg.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), the FAC meeting will start with an exchange of views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, after a short intervention via videoconference of Ukraine's minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, and the implementation of the EU action plan on the geopolitical consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, told Agerpres.

The European ministers will also address recent developments in the EU support for Moldova, and a series of important decisions will be adopted for that purpose.

They will also discuss the situation in Iran, Sudan and China's positions on Russia's war against Ukraine.

On the FAC sidelines, the European foreign ministers will hold an informal exchange with Georgia's Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, who will inform about the latest political developments in Georgia and the region.

"Regarding Russia's aggression against Ukraine, minister Bogdan Aurescu will emphasise the need to continue EU support for Ukraine as long as it takes and will mention current components of the multidimensional support offered to Ukraine by Romania, Romania having hosted in Bucharest on April 12 - 13 the first Black Sea Security Conference jointly with Ukraine, and the second trilateral meeting Romania - Ukraine - Republic of Moldova, hosted by Minister Bogdan Aurescu," according to MAE.

Regarding the implementation of the EU action plan on the geopolitical consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, Aurescu will inform about Romania's contribution to the political and diplomatic efforts of the EU and its member states to counter Russia's narratives regarding the aggression against Ukraine.

"During the discussions on Moldova, the head of the Romanian diplomacy, Bogdan Aurescu, will mention the most important developments in the EU support to Moldova: reaching a political agreement on a new sanctions regime to help the Republic of Moldova counter de-stabilisation attempts, a proposal launched by Minister Bogdan Aurescu at the FAC meeting in February; the EU Military Partnership Mission in the Republic of Moldova, strongly supported by Romania, a mission that will contribute to increasing the resilience and security of the country, as well as continuing EU's defence assistance to Moldova under the European Peace Facility."

During the meeting on the situation in Georgia, Aurescu will welcome the presence of the Georgian foreign minister at the meeting as proposed by Romania and other member states, and will reiterate Romania's support for Georgia's European path. At the same time, he will emphasise the importance of the support of the EU institutions and member states for the efforts of Georgia that has to continue for the implementation of the sectoral commitments associated with the advancement of the European agenda.