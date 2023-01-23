ForMin Aurescu to hold discussions on continuing steps for Romania's accession to Schengen Area

Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu said on Monday that he will speak at the Foreign Affairs Council (FAC) taking place in Brussels, about our country's accession to the Schengen Area.

"I would like to remind you that today I will use this opportunity, even if the topic of Romania's accession to Schengen is not on the agenda of the Foreign Affairs Council, to hold discussions with my colleagues on continuing the steps for Romania's accession, as it is very important that this subject remain in the attention of all European partners," said the head of Romanian diplomacy, before the FAC meeting.

At the same time, Bogdan Aurescu said that he will express, in this format, his support for the adoption of the seventh tranche under the European Peace Facility.

"It is very important to reach a consensus on this issue," he added.

The Foreign minister emphasized "Romania's firm support for the adoption of the tenth package of sanctions" for the Russian Federation. "I will express, once again, Romania's support for the establishment of an international tribunal to punish the crime of aggression in the context of the conflict in Ukraine," said minister Aurescu.

The head of the Romanian diplomacy also said that he will also talk about the latest developments related to the multidimensional support provided by Romania to Ukraine. In this sense, Bogdan Aurescu mentioned that over 11.2 million tonnes of grain and agricultural products transited Romania to help Ukraine and at the same time to face the global food crisis. AGERPRES