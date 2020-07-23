ForMin Aurescu to open Youth Forum held under aegis of Romanian Presidency of Community of Democracies

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will open, on Thursday, the works of the Youth Forum within the Community of Democracies - Interconnection of young leaders from democratic states, organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) and the Community of Democracies (CoD), informs the MAE in a release sent to AGERPRES.

The forum takes place under the aegis of the Romanian Presidency of the Community of Democracies and reflects one of the priorities assumed during the country's mandate at the CoD, exercised between 2019 and 2021, namely the promotion of young people in democratic processes.The event will take place over two days, Thursday and Friday, and is organized in the context of the 20th anniversary of the Community of Democracies, which was marked by the Anniversary Conference of June 26, during which the Bucharest Declaration was adopted, to highlight the importance of including young people as a foundation for strong and lasting democracies.The themes addressed during the event concern the civic and political participation of young people, facilitating the exchange of good practices in their states and regions and the presentation of innovative models to increase the involvement of young people in public life and democratic processes, says MAE.