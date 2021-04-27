ForMin Aurescu to pay working visit to Gyula, Hungary, on Wednesday

Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu will conduct a working visit to Gyula, Hungary on Wednesday, where he will have political consultations with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, and a number of important documents will be signed for the development of the bilateral relationship, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

The meeting of the ministers Bogdan Aurescu and Peter Szijjarto takes place against the background of the completion of important projects for the bilateral relationship, agreed during the visit to Bucharest of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs on 18 February 2021, the MAE says.

"The inking of the Protocol of the 8th session of the Romanian-Hungarian Select Committee on Collaboration on National Minorities issues represents a recognition of the importance of this special bilateral format of dialogue, created by the 1996 Basic Political Treaty, and which aims to discuss and identify the most appropriate solutions in terms of the protection of the rights of persons belonging to the Romanian minority in Hungary and, respectively, to the Hungarian minority in Romania. At the same time, the signing of the Protocol will allow the initiation of a new working session of the Committee and will thus mark the return to the bilateral approach to the issue of persons belonging to national minorities. At the same time, the establishment of two new border crossing points will contribute to the development of contacts between citizens of the two countries," stresses the MAE.

According to the release, in equal measure, during the meeting, the two foreign ministers will also address issues of priority interest on the bilateral agenda and will review the results of the recent session of the Joint Economic Commission, held in Budapest, from 8 to 9 April 2021, including regarding the operationalization of the Romanian-Hungarian Chamber of Commerce in Budapest, as well as the next steps needed to do so.

Minister Bogdan Aurescu will also have a meeting with representatives of the Romanian minority in Hungary, where concrete issues related to the protection and promotion of their ethnic, linguistic, cultural, religious identity rights will be addressed.