ForMin Aurescu: Ukraine war has to stop as soon as possible

Participants in the second edition of the ministerial conference of the Support Platform for Moldova called for an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible, Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Friday.

"We are all affected by this war and we must never forget that it has to stop. We have to continue to call on the Russian Federation to end this unjustified, unprovoked, illegitimate war of aggression against Ukraine that is hurting Ukraine, hurting the region, Europe, the whole world and, last but not least, is hurting Russia itself. Therefore, our call here in Bucharest today was the war has to stop as soon as possible," Aurescu told a news conference at the end of the meeting.

Germany supports Ukraine financially, economically, energetically, but also militarily, said Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who co-chaired the meeting in Bucharest with Bogdan Aurescu and France's Secretary of State for Development, Francophonie and International Partnerships Chrysoula Zacharopoulou.

"We need support on all fronts. As I've said, if it's a hybrid war, then the answer has also to be hybrid, in different dimensions. So, we are not only supporting Moldova, but also Ukraine financially, with regard to economic support, with regard to energy support, but also with regard for example, with demining, because, as we have heard in the last weeks one of the problems is the mines all around the country, especially in cities and villages which have been freed again. The mines are still there. So, we are supporting Ukraine on different dimensions, but obviously also military-wide and we are in permanent discussion within the German government but also within our partners to provide more military assistance (...) We will provide Ukraine with the most advanced air defence system we can get, which is coming quite soon, but we are also looking in different parts with regard to further support of also armoured vehicles," she said.

AGERPRES