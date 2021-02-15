ForMin Aurescu, visiting Slovakian counterpart to hold consultations; energy security, cooperation in B9 format on agenda

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu will hold on Tuesday political consultations with his Slovakian counterpart Ivan Korcok, on the occasion of the latter's visit to Bucharest, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs.

"The visit represents a new opportunity to reconfirm the excellent character of the bilateral relationship, the continuity of the dialogue between the two states and the historical ties between Romania and the Slovak Republic. The consultations between Ministers Bogdan Aurescu and Ivan Korcok are aimed at deepening bilateral political, economic and sectoral cooperation. The talks will also provide an opportunity to exchange views on a range of subjects of common interest on the regional agenda, with a focus on energy security, cooperation in the B9 format and the Three Seas Initiative, respectively on the NATO and international agenda," the Foreign Ministry specified.

Also tackled will be the coordination on European subjects of common interest such as: combating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing the Multiannual Financial Framework and the European Recovery Plan, the Conference on the Future of Europe, the Eastern Partnership, the enlargement of the European Union.

At the end of the bilateral consultations, the two top diplomats will deliver a joint press statement starting with 12:10